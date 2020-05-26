Athletes Everywhere Are Calling Out Their Coaches Thanks To Viral Graphic

If you played sports growing up, whether it was Pop Warner and youth basketball all the way through high school and college, you probably got yelled at by a coach when you were tired.

Usually, they all had the same directive. Don’t bend over and put your hands on your knees. It’s a sign of weakness, and standing with your hands on or above your head helps you regain your breath.

Now, thanks to a new graphic going viral on Twitter, everyone is realizing their coaches may have been lying. A 2019 study compared the two recovery postures–hands on knees and hands on head–and found that the one coaches argued against for decades was actually more beneficial.

“The study found that the “hand on knees” posture resulted in superior heart rate recovery and a greater tidal volume (the amount of air inhaled into the lungs with each breath) compared to the “hands on head” posture,” the graphic reads. Pro athletes all over Twitter are reacting to these findings. Houston Texans star J.J. Watt called it “a win for every athlete in history.”

I have no clue where this study is from… I have no clue why we’re getting this information from MC Hammer… But mannnn, if this isn’t a win for every athlete in history… We all knew that hands on head thing was bogus!!! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Y9BLZaPgSd — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 26, 2020

Watt isn’t the only player who feels this way. Like we said above, you don’t have to be a professional athlete to feel hoodwinked in this scenario.

It wouldn’t shock us to see some coaches change their tune, or get challenged by athletes who now know the research says they may have been right all along.