Attorney For Deshaun Watson Accusers Responds To Press Conference

BEREA, OH - JUNE 01: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson maintained his innocence on allegations of sexual misconduct occurring during massage sessions when speaking to reporters Tuesday.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback faces 24 civil lawsuits, and attorney Tony Buzbee is reportedly filing two more against Watson. Amid these accusations, Watson told reporters he never assaulted anyone.

Per ESPN's Jake Trotter, Buzbee issued a statement following Watson's public remarks.

"Given the volume of the credible cases filed, the lead detective's sworn testimony, the undisputed facts, and the heartbreak, pain, and havoc Watson has caused, we think it would be appropriate to see Deshaun Watson express some regret or remorse in the way he treated those women."

Buzbee, who represents all 24 women who have filed lawsuits against Watson, also suggested the quarterback attend "some sort of counseling" for "at least some step forward."

While Watson apologized to those affected by the allegations, including teammates, fans, and the Browns organization, he reiterated his innocence when asked why he should be believed over the 26 women.

"I've been honest and I've truthful with my stance," Watson said, per The MMQB's Albert Breer. "I never forced anyone, I never assaulted anyone."

According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, an Atlanta attorney referred Buzbee to a 25th lawsuit expected to be filed "in due course." Another woman was "compelled to come forward" after watching plaintiffs Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes speak about their experiences on HBO’s Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel.

The NFL has yet to determine whether Watson will face a suspension or any other discipline in violation of the league's personal conduct policy.