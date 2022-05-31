Attorney Predicts NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Will Lose His Job

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the media on February 09, 2022 at the NFL Network's Champions Field at the NFL Media Building on the SoFi Stadium campus in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The lawsuit between former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and the NFL remains ongoing.

One Las Vegas-based attorney thinks it ultimately could wind up costing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell his job.

Last week, Nevada Judge Nancy Alif ruled against the league's motion to deal with the case through confidential arbitration and to dismiss it as a whole. As a result, the case will proceed in open court, and the discovery phase could be a "massive concern" for the NFL, according to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review Journal.

On Tuesday morning, Raider Maven's Hondo Carpenter published a story quoting the opinion of Sam Mirejovsky of the Sam & Ash Law Firm in Las Vegas.

It is important to note that Mirejovsky does not have any inside info here, but his read of the case makes him think Goodell is possibly in trouble.

"I predict that this suit will ultimately cost Goodell his job. With adversaries like Gruden and Davis, Goodell faces a discovery effort that will look to uncover evidence of Goodell's own wrongdoing. In today's digital world -- the same one that hung Gruden out to dry -- I find it inconceivable that there isn't SOMETHING out there that could kill Goodell's career.

Yes, the scope of discovery is limited to the case at hand but the discovery has a way of finding all the skeletons.

Gruden resigned as head coach of the Raiders midway through the 2021 season after The New York Times and Wall Street Journal published racist, misogynistic and homophobic emails he sent to the league from 2011 to 2018.

Gruden filed a lawsuit shortly thereafter, alleging that the NFL intentionally targeted him and leaked the emails to the media.

"There is no explanation or justification for why Gruden's emails were the only ones made public out of the 650,000 emails collected in the NFL's investigation of the Washington Football Team or for why the emails were held for months before being released in the middle of the Raiders' season," attorney Adam Hosmer-Henner said in a statement at the time.

The NFL has called Gruden's lawsuit "baseless," but for now, it remains in court. We'll see if settlement negotiations get underway soon.