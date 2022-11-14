Authorities Investigating Death Of NFL Star's Father

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 30: A general view of Raymond James Stadium during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 30, 2014 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Authorities announced on Monday that they are investigating the death of an NFL star's father.

Earlier this weekend, the father of Bucs star linebacker Devin White passed away. He was only 45 years old.

White played with a heavy heart in Germany on Sunday, helping lead the Buccaneers to a win over the Seahawks. Tributes poured in for White's family during and after the international contest on Sunday.

On Monday, authorities announced that they will be investigating the death.

White’s father, Carlos Thomas, was in a detention center.

"Authorities in Louisiana are investigating the death of Devin White’s father, Carlos Thomas, who was in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center with complaints of severe back pain. He was unresponsive in the ambulance while being transported to the hospital," Rick Stroud reports.

White, who starred collegiately at LSU, was appreciative of the kind words for his family on Sunday.

Our thoughts continue to be with the former LSU Tigers star and his family moving forward.

May his father rest in peace