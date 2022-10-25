LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 26: Quarterback Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots takes the field during warmups before a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

Mac Jones didn't return for long.

Despite Bailey Zappe's success in the last three weeks, the New England Patriots handed the keys back to Jones to start Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears.

After an early interception, the Patriots quickly changed their mind.

Fans at Gillette Stadium chanted for Zappe, and they got their wish when the rookie replaced Jones to a thunderous ovation in the second quarter. He promptly completed three passes during his first drive, including a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers.

Fans on Twitter were just as ecstatic as those in Foxborough to see Zappe in the game.

A wide-open Meyers bailed out Zappe by adjusting to catch an off-target throw, but the sudden shift still elated the home crowd. The Patriots trailed 10-0 when yanking Jones, but they're now up 14-10 after Rhamondre Stevenson punctuated the rookie quarterback's second drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.

Zappe began this game on the bench after excelling in consecutive wins, but the starting job may now be his to lose. The fourth-round pick could solidify his status as a folk hero if leading New England to a comeback win on primetime.