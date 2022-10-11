Bailey Zappe Reveals How Mac Jones Has Been Helping Him

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 26: Quarterback Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots takes the field during warmups before a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

Bailey Zappe unexpectedly became this year's first rookie quarterback to throw a touchdown pass or lead his team to a victory.

The fourth-round pick completed 17 of 21 passes in his first career start, a 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions. Zappe credited injured starter Mac Jones for easing his transition into the role.

Appearing on WEEI's Merloni, Fauria, and Mego on Monday (h/t MassLive's Chris Mason), Zappe said he's learned a lot from last year's first-round selection.

"We meet almost every day with the quarterbacks. We go through the install that day or the game plan of the week, and I ask (Jones) a lot of questions because he has a whole year underneath his belt, so he knows a lot more than I do," Zappe said. "So being able to pick his brain about certain things — certain plays, certain coverages — he always has a great answer for me. He's been helping me a lot."

Zappe also called it "a blessing" to play under the coaching of Bill Belichick, Joe Judge, and Matt Patricia.

Brian Hoyer initially replaced Jones, who injured his ankle at the end of Week 3's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but the veteran left Week 4's game with a concussion. Zappe took the Pats into overtime at Lambeau Field, where they fell short to the Green Bay Packers.

The former Western Kentucky star has held his own, but it's uncertain how much longer he'll stay under center. Per NBC Sports Boston, Judge told reporters that Jones is "doing everything possible to get back on the field for us."

New England hasn't revealed its starter for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.