There's Reportedly 1 Clear Favorite To Sign Baker Mayfield

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 25: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers is shown during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield might not be out of work for very long.

On Monday, the Carolina Panthers are set to release the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick. Mayfield, who was traded from Cleveland to Carolina, is set to hit waivers.

There's reportedly one clear frontrunner to land the former Oklahoma Sooners star.

The San Francisco 49ers, who just lost starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending injury, are viewed as the clear favorite to sign Mayfield.

It makes sense. Kyle Shanahan is somewhat of a quarterback whisperer and the 49ers have a team that's ready to win now. Mayfield, of course, has been pretty terrible this season, but maybe he could turn things around in the 49ers offense.

San Francisco recently traded for former Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, too.

The 49ers are low on the waiver wire, though, so it's possible another tea could get to Mayfield first.

However, given his play so far this season, it would be surprising if there's a lot of interest in the former Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers quarterback.

It sounds like we could learn where Mayfield is heading at some point later on Monday, though.

Where do you think the former No. 1 overall pick should land?