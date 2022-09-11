Baker Mayfield Already Booed: NFL World Reacts

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers looks on bef the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Baker Mayfield era in Carolina is underway and, well, it's not going very well.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick has already been booed by his home fans.

Cleveland is leading Carolina, 7-0, in the first half. Mayfield is 6 of 13 for 27 yards, no touchdowns and one pick.

Browns fans aren't surprised.

Many thought that Baker would be out for revenge against the Browns on Sunday. If he is, his play isn't reflecting that.

"But it was the Browns fault lol," one fan wrote.

"I love it," one fan added.

"I feel bad for him. This is mostly his doing but he got a bad break going up against the Cleveland defense for his first game," another fan added.

This is shaping up to be a rough first game for Baker in Carolina.