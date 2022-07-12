Baker Mayfield Announces Decision On His 'At Home' Commercials

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Emily Wilkinson and Baker Mayfield attend Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for In The Know Experiences)

It didn't matter if Baker Mayfield was playing well or not for the Cleveland Browns, he was always making entertaining commercials with Progressive Insurance.

Unfortunately, the "at home with Baker Mayfield" commercials are coming to an end.

Mayfield, who was acquired by the Carolina Panthers last Wednesday, announced that he's done making those type of commercials with Progressive during this Tuesday's introductory press conference.

Speaking to reporters, Mayfield said he wanted to do a moving away version of his commercials with Progressive. It just didn't work out.

Mayfield's reputation has taken a bit of a hit over the past few months - on and off the field.

And yet, Mayfield is confident he'll be able to win over his teammates' trust in Carolina.

"I love playing this game, and I truly have fun doing it, and I'm going to be myself while doing it," Mayfield said, via the team's official website. "I'm going to challenge you, I'm going to challenge myself, and they'll see the real version of me. I'm someone that if I'm on your team, I'll take a bullet for you, and that's just the way it goes. That's how I've always been, and that's how I quickly gain the respect of my teammates wherever I'm at."

If Mayfield plays well this fall, perhaps the Progressive commercials will make a return in 2023.