Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 20: Baker Mayfield of Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp.

Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon.

Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled and tried to hit a slant in the middle of the field. It was easily picked off a defensive a defensive lineman.

That was ugly.

The good thing is it's just training camp and quarterbacks force things more often than usual. However, if Baker Mayfield keeps making plays like this he's going to lose the quarterback battle to Sam Darnold.

Mayfield does have a big leg-up on Darnold in one department, tough. The former Browns starter has a competitive edge like no other.

"One is Baker, one is Sam,'' Robbie Anderson said when asked about their differences, via ESPN.com. "I'm not going to give a synopsis of their personalities.''

When Mayfield's your quarterback, you have to accept the bad with the good. But the Panthers are going to keep him on a short leash if training camp turnovers persist.