Baker Mayfield Had Rough Practice: NFL World Reacts
On the same day he was named the team's starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield reportedly had a pretty rough practice.
Earlier on Monday, the Carolina Panthers announced that Mayfield will be the team's starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.
Mayfield reportedly struggled on Monday.
It's just practice, but it's not the most encouraging of news.
"Vintage baker," one fan tweeted.
"Gets named the starter and is already in mid season form. Nice lmfao," one fan added.
"DONT CARE JAYCEE IS HIM," another fan added.
Mayfield and the Panthers are set to open the 2022 season Week 1 against the Browns.
It should be a fun one.