Baker Mayfield Had Rough Practice: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 20: Baker Mayfield of Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

On the same day he was named the team's starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield reportedly had a pretty rough practice.

Earlier on Monday, the Carolina Panthers announced that Mayfield will be the team's starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

Mayfield reportedly struggled on Monday.

It's just practice, but it's not the most encouraging of news.

"Vintage baker," one fan tweeted.

"Gets named the starter and is already in mid season form. Nice lmfao," one fan added.

"DONT CARE JAYCEE IS HIM," another fan added.

Mayfield and the Panthers are set to open the 2022 season Week 1 against the Browns.

It should be a fun one.