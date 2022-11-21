Baker Mayfield Has 3-Word Description Of His Performance

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers looks on bef the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers hung with the Baltimore Ravens for about three quarters on Sunday, before the AFC North contenders pulled away.

Baltimore topped Carolina, 13-3, on Sunday afternoon.

Baker Mayfield made the start for the Panthers on Sunday. He was not good.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback completed 21 of 33 passes for 196 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Following the game, Mayfield had a three-word description of his performance.

"Not good enough," Mayfield said when asked by reporters to evaluate his performance.

It remains to be seen if Mayfield will get another start. The Panthers would like to get Sam Darnold some playing time, as well.

Regardless of what happens moving forward, the Mayfield experiment in Carolina has not worked out.