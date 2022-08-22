Baker Mayfield Has Honest Admission On Facing Browns In Week 1

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 20: Baker Mayfield of Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Now that he's officially the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield can look ahead to a Week 1 matchup against his former team.

Mayfield will begin his Panthers career by facing the Cleveland Browns, who traded him in July after acquiring Deshaun Watson earlier in the offseason.

Some athletes would insist it's just another game. However, Mayfield acknowledged during Monday's press conference, via ESPN's David Newton, that his past history will bring some extra purpose to the opening matchup.

"Obviously, there’s a lot of attachment there," Mayfield said. "I’m not going to sit here and be a robot and say it doesn’t mean anything. It will."

Mayfield helped the Browns snap a 17-year playoff drought in his third of four seasons with the team. However, the former No. 1 pick posted an 83.1 quarterback rating while playing through a torn labrum last season.

He requested a trade in March, before the Browns acquired Watson, calling the relationship "too far gone to mend."

According to The Athletic's Jason Lloyd, the organization considered Mayfield "childish and immature." They instead turned to Watson, who has settled 23 of 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

The Browns will likely start Jacoby Brissett against the Panthers while Watson serves the first of an 11-game suspension.

Mayfield has often played with a chip on his shoulder dating back to his time at Oklahoma, so it'll be interesting to see how he performs in this Week 1 "Revenge Game."