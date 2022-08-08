Baker Mayfield Has Inside Track: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 20: Baker Mayfield of Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

There's reportedly one clear favorite for the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback job.

According to reports from the NFL Network, the job is Baker Mayfield's to lose.

Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, was traded from Cleveland to Carolina this offseason. He's competing with Sam Darnold for the starting spot.

However, it would be pretty surprising if Mayfield isn't lined up under center come Week 1.

NFL fans aren't surprised.

"Would think tryouts ended when they traded for Baker Mayfield. If they remotely felt Sam Darnold was better, there was no need to make the deal," one fan wrote.

"anyone who actually thought that Baker was not winning this job... I mean a tm doesn't chase a QB for 4 months with an entire coaching staff's jobs on the line to not start him," another fan added.

"Not really a surprise Baker easily the most talented guy in that QB room," another fan wrote.

The Panthers, meanwhile, are reportedly looking to trade Darnold.

This appears to be Baker Mayfield's team.