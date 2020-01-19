The Spun

Baker Mayfield And His Ridiculous Hat Got Snubbed During Tonight’s Conor McGregor UFC Event

Baker Mayfield and Myles Garrett at Conor McGregor's UFC fight.ESPN+

UFC has its biggest event in a while tonight, with the return of Conor McGregor. Many stars from other sports, including NFL standouts like Tom Brady, Christian McCaffrey, Myles Garrett, and Baker Mayfield are out for the event.

Between fights, the UFC made sure to spot some of those NFL stars. The camera went from McCaffrey to Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, to Garrett, to Brady, who got a massive applause from the crowd.

One issue: announcer Jon Anik totally passed over Mayfield, who was sitting right next to his teammate Garrett. He was even wearing about as loud a hat as one could wear, and couldn’t get a single name drop.

You’d think Colin Cowherd was calling the event, with the lack of respect for the former Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick.

Others didn’t miss Mayfield and his hat. It is all the rage on Twitter at the moment.

Reviews from the Twitterati were… mixed.

When he was thriving during his Oklahoma career and rookie year with the Cleveland Browns, there were some who would compare Baker Mayfield’s swagger and presence to McGregor’s in the ring.

However, with the cowboy hat choice, one has to wonder if he’s signaling his support for the underdog, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, in tonight’s main event.

Tonight’s fight card is being broadcast via Pay Per View through ESPN+. McGregor is 21-4 all-time, while Cerrone is 36-13.

