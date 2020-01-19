Baker Mayfield And His Ridiculous Hat Got Snubbed During Tonight’s Conor McGregor UFC Event

UFC has its biggest event in a while tonight, with the return of Conor McGregor. Many stars from other sports, including NFL standouts like Tom Brady, Christian McCaffrey, Myles Garrett, and Baker Mayfield are out for the event.

Between fights, the UFC made sure to spot some of those NFL stars. The camera went from McCaffrey to Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, to Garrett, to Brady, who got a massive applause from the crowd.

One issue: announcer Jon Anik totally passed over Mayfield, who was sitting right next to his teammate Garrett. He was even wearing about as loud a hat as one could wear, and couldn’t get a single name drop.

You’d think Colin Cowherd was calling the event, with the lack of respect for the former Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick.

TOM BRADY IS IN THE BUILDING FOR #UFC246 AND GETS A LOUD CHEER FROM THE CROWD! #GoPATS pic.twitter.com/CPdby94PFF — Snubbed'Darius Smith (@FTBeard11) January 19, 2020

Others didn’t miss Mayfield and his hat. It is all the rage on Twitter at the moment.

Reviews from the Twitterati were… mixed.

Baker Mayfield repping the Cam Newton hat collection pic.twitter.com/Hp6EYhruK1 — Reporter Liam 🦖 (@Blutman27) January 19, 2020

Watching #UFC246 and they show @MylesLGarrett but @ufc didn’t even mention @bakermayfield who was sitting right next to him. Smh Bakers hat was straight 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #travisaustincustom — BarkN Loud (@BarkN209) January 19, 2020

Baker and Garret at UFC together, you love to see it! Also, that new custom hat is FIRE!@bakermayfield @MylesLGarrett — Corey Stewart (@coreyexamplez) January 19, 2020

@bakermayfield you look like an idiot with that stupid hat on pic.twitter.com/xMWpBowjF5 — ZachAttack (@zs08roth) January 19, 2020

What’s worse: Mark Davis’ haircut or Baker Mayfield’s hat? pic.twitter.com/Rw3mqKpvsS — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) January 19, 2020

When he was thriving during his Oklahoma career and rookie year with the Cleveland Browns, there were some who would compare Baker Mayfield’s swagger and presence to McGregor’s in the ring.

However, with the cowboy hat choice, one has to wonder if he’s signaling his support for the underdog, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, in tonight’s main event.

Tonight’s fight card is being broadcast via Pay Per View through ESPN+. McGregor is 21-4 all-time, while Cerrone is 36-13.

