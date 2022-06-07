Baker Mayfield Speculation Is Growing: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Baker Mayfield speculation continues to grow as the NFL offseason wages on.

Mayfield is still a member of the Cleveland Browns, even though he requested a trade back in March when they acquired Deshaun Watson.

He's shown no interest in taking that request back as he didn't show up for OTAs and it's unlikely he'll show up for minicamp too.

Brett Kollmann echoed that sentiment on Twitter as the Watson situation heats up after a 24th woman came forward on Monday with allegations against him. He doesn't think Mayfield would play for the Browns if Watson gets a long suspension.

"If Watson is suspended for a long time, or possibly the whole year, don’t be so sure that Baker will come back and save them," Kollmann tweeted. "He put his body on the line for them and played hurt, and then they replaced him with…this. He’s not the type to let that go. He’ll still want out."

Browns fans agree with Kollmann as they don't expect to see Mayfield throughout the offseason.

Mayfield finished the 2021 season with 3,010 yards passing, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

He then underwent successful surgery on his left shoulder after it was severely hurt during the season.