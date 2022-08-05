Baker Mayfield Takes Big Step In Panthers' Quarterback Competition

It appears Baker Mayfield is beginning to take control of the Carolina Panthers' quarterback competition.

This Friday morning, Mayfield worked with the No. 1 offense during team drills, surpassing both Sam Darnold and Matt Corral on the depth chart.

This was always the expected result. However, Matt Rhule kept the quarterback competition going for a week or so. But it appears Mayfield is clearly the No. 1 option.

The good news is the Panthers are handling this in a professional manner. In other words, Rhule and Co. are laying out all the facts to both Mayfield and Darnold.

"Everything is extremely transparent," Mayfield said regarding the quarterback competition, via ESPN.com. "They're telling us together how they're handling it. It's not being said to one person and Sam's hearing other things. It's right there in front of us, clear and concise."

Mayfield is expected to win the job rather easily, but don't be surprised if Darnold gets some playing time this upcoming season.

The Panthers open the 2022 season on Sept. 11 against the Cleveland Browns.