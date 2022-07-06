Baker Mayfield Traded On His Anniversary: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CA - JULY 15: Emily Wilkinson and honoree Baker Mayfield attend the 33rd Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular at The Compound on July 15, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Sports Spectacular)

July 6 is now a very special day for Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily - in more ways than one.

The now-former Cleveland Browns quarterback was officially traded to Carolina on Wednesday. Mayfield will compete with Sam Darnold for the starting job with the Panthers.

That's not the only reason why Wednesday, July 6 is a special day, though.

This is also the wedding anniversary date for Baker and Emily Mayfield.

Emily Mayfield shared a special message earlier on Wednesday, before the trade.

"Happy #3 to my partner in crime! It’s been a wild year of growth both individually and as a couple, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Love you!" she wrote.

NFL fans were excited for the couple to start fresh in Carolina.

"Happy anniversary beautiful people!!" ESPN's Sam Ponder wrote.

"Happy Anniversary Champs, let’s go to Carolina shall we?" another fan wrote.

"We remember that day so fondly!!! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!" one fan added.

Emily Mayfield seems to be excited about the trade, too, taking to her Instagram Story.

Baker's time in Cleveland ended earlier than he would have hoped, but he and his wife will search for new beginnings in Carolina.