Baker Mayfield's Wife Opens Up: NFL World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 04: Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center on January 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

As Baker Mayfield's NFL future continues to remain in limbo, his wife, Emily, is speaking out.

The wife of the Cleveland Browns quarterback opened up about her husband's mental state and more.

Despite Mayfield's uncertain status, the quarterback is reportedly doing great.

“He’s great!” Emily wrote. “Been training a ton and playing plenty of golf in his free time.”

"And why he would not be? 18M in the bag. If someone does not pick him this season someone will next off season," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"What does a guy have to do, to get a trade and a long term, fully guaranteed contract around here?" another fan questioned.

"Baker is 27 and worth more than $20 million (mostly from endorsements). I'm not that concerned. Although, this battle with the Browns will undoubtedly affect his career in commercials" one fan added.

NFL fans are anxious to see where Baker Mayfield will land following the Browns' trade for Deshaun Watson.

Where do you see him landing?