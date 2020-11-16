Ravens Player Says He’s Received Threatening Messages From Fans

The Baltimore Ravens played on their worst games of the season in horrendous conditions on Sunday night against the Patriots. Lamar Jackson and company floundered in the torrential rain and lost their third game of the season, falling back to 6-3.

Ravens center Matt Skura particularly struggled with the weather on Sunday. The 27-year-old had numerous bad snaps over the course of the game, which often led to dysfunction on offense.

After the game, Skura said that he and has family have received unwarranted and “hateful” messages about his play. He addressed the events with a message on his Instagram:

“Ravens Flock,

I want to take ownership and apologize for my mistakes in last nights game. I always strive and work to the best I can be in any and all situations. I appreciate those who have sent encouraging messages to me since the game. However, please know my family is off limits when it comes to hateful and threatening messages. They do not deserve to be scrutinized for something they did not do. I want to move on from this and grow so that I’m able to be at my best for the rest of the season. Now it’s on to the Titans…”

Ravens center Matt Skura posts on IG that some fans have sent his family “hateful and threatening messages” after his poor snaps in Sunday’s loss in New England. pic.twitter.com/8bAMmuCeoz — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 16, 2020

Regardless of someone’s play, there’s simply no excuse for personal attacks directed at the player or their family. Skura handled the despicable messages with a tremendous amount of poise, taking the high road on some deplorable acts.

Even with the loss, the Ravens still control their own destiny. With only three of their seven remaining games coming against teams with a winning record, Baltimore should comfortably cruise into the playoffs.

Jackson, Skura and the Ravens will look to get back on track next Sunday against the Titans.