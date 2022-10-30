Barack Obama Makes His Opinion On Herschel Walker Very Clear

WASHINGTON - JANUARY 30: President of the United States Barack Obama talks to CBS annoucers Clark Kellogg and Verne Lundquist during a college basketball game between Georgetown Hoyas and the Duke Blue Devils on January 30, 2010 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Former United States president Barack Obama has made his opinion on U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker very clear.

Walker, the former college football star and NFL running back, is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia, where he played in college.

The former running back has been endorsed by former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Unsurprisingly, Obama is not a big fan.

"Some of you may not remember, but Herschel Walker was a heck of a football player... does that make him the best person to represent you?... let's say you're at the airport & you see Walker & you say, Hey, there's Herschel, Heisman winner. Let's have him fly the plane!" Obama said.

Walker is reportedly in a tight race for the U.S. Senate seat in Georgia heading into November.

It'll be interesting to see if Obama's words have any impact on his campaign.