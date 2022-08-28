Barry Sanders' Son Is Walking On: NFL World Reacts
Michigan State's men's basketball program has a new member for the 2022-23 season.
Barry Sanders' son.
The son of the legendary Detroit Lions running back will be playing for Tom Izzo this season.
"Michigan State's 2022-23 roster is out. The newest name: Nicholas Sanders, son of Barry Sanders, a freshman walk-on guard," Kyle Austin reports.
Fans are pretty excited.
"That's pretty interesting!" one fan wrote.
"!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" another fan wrote.
"OH HELL YEAH," one fan added.
"Large Adult Son Walk-On U Your school could never," one fan added.
This should be pretty special for the Sanders family.