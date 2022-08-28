Barry Sanders' Son Is Walking On: NFL World Reacts

Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders is recognized during halftime of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 29, 2019. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Michigan State's men's basketball program has a new member for the 2022-23 season.

Barry Sanders' son.

The son of the legendary Detroit Lions running back will be playing for Tom Izzo this season.

"Michigan State's 2022-23 roster is out. The newest name: Nicholas Sanders, son of Barry Sanders, a freshman walk-on guard," Kyle Austin reports.

Fans are pretty excited.

"That's pretty interesting!" one fan wrote.

"!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" another fan wrote.

"OH HELL YEAH," one fan added.

"Large Adult Son Walk-On U Your school could never," one fan added.

This should be pretty special for the Sanders family.