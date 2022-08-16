Bears Coach Announces Decision On Roquan Smith

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 23: Roquan Smith #58 of the Chicago Bears in action during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Santa Clara, CA. The Bears defeated the 49ers 14-9. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)

Roquan Smith and the Chicago Bears remain at an impasse a week after he requested a trade.

The Bears have yet to show any indication of honoring that request, and it's unclear if Smith would end a "hold-in" and play out the final year of his contract.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bears coach Matt Eberflus called Smith "engaged" amid the contract dispute. The 25-year-old will travel with the team to Seattle for Thursday night's preseason game against the Seahawks, but he won't play.

The Bears activated Smith from the physically unable to perform (PUP) last week and cleared him to compete. While he has attended training camp, he didn't practice last week.

Per ESPN's Courtney Cronin, Eberflus didn't say if Smith faced any discipline for sitting out practice.

In a statement posted by Rapoport last Tuesday, Smith confirmed his trade request and said he doesn't feel valued by the organization's new front office.

"They've refused to negotiate in good faith," Smith wrote. "Every step of this journey has been 'take it or leave it.' The deal sent to me is one that would be bad for myself, and for the entire LB market if I signed it."

Cronin reported that the NFL sent a memo informing every team that an agent not certified by the NFLPA has improperly contacted organizations on Smith's behalf. Smith isn't represented by an agent.

After collecting 163 tackles last year, Smith is slated to make $9.7 million on a fifth-year player option this season.