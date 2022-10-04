Bears Coach Reacts To Justin Fields' Passing Game Struggles

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears aren't running an NFL-caliber passing offense.

A month into the season, Justin Fields is last in completion percentage (50.7), passing yards (471), and passer rating (58.7) among all quarterbacks who have started at least three games. He's thrown two touchdowns to four interceptions.

Chicago's offensive line hasn't done him any favors. He's gotten pressured on 29.3 percent of his dropbacks and sacked on 19.3 percent of them.

Per Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus nevertheless said Fields made progress during Sunday's 20-12 loss to the New York Giants.

"It’s just pocket presence as he gets more experience," Eberflus said. "He did a nice job of riding the pocket a couple of times, staying in there and delivering the ball, for sure."

Eberflus insisted that Fields is "going to get better" in the pocket with more reps. He also called the offense's pass protection "good in spots" last weekend despite relinquishing six sacks.

Fields has completed 34 passes all season. Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Kyler Murray, Tua Tagovailoa, and Joe Flacco have each converted more throws in a single game.

Despite those woes, the Bears are 2-2 with home wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans. They have allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards, but they haven't faced tremendous competition beyond Aaron Rodgers in a run-heavy Green Bay Packers win.

It's virtually impossible to sustain long-term NFL success without a passing offense, so Fields and Co. must improve considerably to have any chance of upsetting the Minnesota Vikings on the road in Week 5.