Bears General Manager Has Honest Comment About No. 1 Pick

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen resting on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have a major decision to make in three months.

Sunday's 10th straight loss, paired with a dramatic Houston Texans comeback win, gave Chicago the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Quarterback is one of few places where the Bears have an emerging young star, but some evaluators nevertheless believe they should consider taking a signal-caller to replace Justin Fields.

When asked about drafting a quarterback Tuesday, general manager Ryan Poles said he'd have to "be absolutely blown away" by a passing prospect to select him with the first pick.

Along with improving in most passing categories, Fields gained 1,143 rushing yards during a promising second season.

"We're excited about his development and where he goes next," Poles said of Fields. "He showed ability to be impactful with his legs. There's flashes with his arm. Now if we can put that together, I think we have something really good."

When asked later in the press conference about potentially trading down from the No. 1 slot, Poles said they'll be "open-minded to everything."

"We can evaluate the talent there, we can see what player presents themselves in that position to help us, and then we can look at the scenarios," Poles said. "If the phones go off and there are certain situations where that can help us, then we'll go down that avenue too."

If the Bears stand pat and don't pick a quarterback, Poles can rebuild his defense around Alabama linebacker Will Anderson or Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

Yet several teams picking inside the top 10 can use a long-term quarterback, and this class contains two intriguing prospects in 2021 Heisman winner Bryce Young and two-time finalist C.J. Stroud.

Poles could receive a substantial package of picks for the top selection, so he'd need to see Young or Stroud as a can't-miss star to move on from Fields.