Bears Have Reportedly Signed Former 1st Round Pick

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears are bringing a veteran offensive tackle back to the NFC North.

On Tuesday, the Bears retweeted a report from team beat writer Larry Mayer that they have signed Riley Reiff. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the one-year deal is worth up to $12.5 million with at least $2.5 million in apparent incentives.

Reiff spent his first five seasons with the Detroit Lions, who selected him with the No. 23 pick in 2012. He played all but three games before joining the Minnesota Vikings for four seasons.

Last season, the tackle started 12 games for the Cincinnati Bengals. Reiff missed the final four regular-season games and their entire playoff run with an ankle injury.

Although likely past his prime, Reiff represents an immediate upgrade for a Chicago offensive line that permitted an NFL-high 58 sacks last season. Protecting Justin Fields should be a high priority for the Bears in his first full season as their starting quarterback.

The Bears have added presumed starters to the unit in back-to-back days, as Chicago signed guard Michael Schofield on Monday.