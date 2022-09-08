Bears Kicker Reacts To Significant Change At Soldier Field

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 10: A general view of Solider Field as the Chicago Bears take on the Denver Broncos during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears have updated Soldier Field's grass before Sunday's season-opener.

Per Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times, kicker Cairo Santos is pleased to see the usual Kentucky bluegrass replaced with fresh Bermuda sod, as long as they can maintain it.

“The other one, the grass got ripped out too easily,” Santos said. “It just became a sandy field that they spray painted green.”

A contractor shared photos of the installation process Monday on Twitter.

The field had seen better days, with conditions getting so bad that Santos called it "reckless" to play a preseason game on a field with considerable divots and dead spots.

After the field nevertheless met NFL standards, NFL Players Association president J.C. Tretter said they "clearly need to re-evaluate what is an acceptable surface for players to compete on."

Coach Matt Eberflus suggested that the new Bermuda grass will provide a faster surface.

The Bears will put the new grass to the test when hosting the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.