Bears Release Statement Following Highland Park Shooting

CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 12: A general view of the stadium as the Chicago Bears ready for the first play from scrimmage on their own 19 yardline against the Detroit Lions on September 12, 2004 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Lions defeated the Bears 20-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, an unspeakable mass-shooting tragedy struck the Chicago area.

The Bears have released a statement to address the horrendous events that unfolded at a 4th of July parade at Highland Park, Illinois.

Six people died and dozens more were injured after a single gunman opened fire on a holiday parade.

"The Chicago Bears mourn the loss of innocent lives in today's senseless and disgraceful mass shooting in Highland Park and extend our thoughts and prayers to its community and all those impacted by the horrific act of violence," the statement reads. "We would like to acknowledge the selfless acts from first responders and many citizens to help all in time of dire need."

The Bears aren't the only Chicago-based sports team to address yesterday's unspeakable tragedy.

The White Sox cancelled their post-game fireworks show out of respect.

"Our hearts are with the Highland Park community," the team said in a statement. "The entire Chicago White Sox organization expresses our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the innocent victims of today's horrific shooting and all of those who have been affected by this tragedy. After consulting with Major League Baseball, tonight's scheduled game against Minnesota will take place at 7:10 p.m. However, the postgame fireworks celebration is canceled. A moment of silence will be held before the start of tonight's game."

Our thoughts are with those impacted by Monday's horrific situation.