Bears Reportedly Lose Star Player To Season-Ending Surgery

It’s been a tough season for the Chicago Bears and now it’s about to get even tougher.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Chicago will be without star pass rusher Khalil Mack for the rest of the season. He will be having season-ending foot surgery.

The Bears were hoping that some rest would help him come back but it looks like that wasn’t working.

Mack last played on Oct. 24 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was having a strong season before the injury. He finishes with 19 total tackles (15 solo) with six sacks and a fumble recovery in only seven games.

His best game stats-wise was against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 10. In that 20-9 win, Mack had eight total tackles (seven solo) with one sack.

Before this season, Mack was coming off a strong 2020 campaign when he finished with 50 total tackles (29 solo) with nine sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Chicago will now have to try and win games without its best player on defense as it looks to have a strong second half after the bye week.

The Bears will be looking to get to 4-6 overall this Sunday when they take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET.