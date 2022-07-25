Bears Star Not Participating In Training Camp: NFL World Reacts

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One of the Chicago Bears' few remaining stars reportedly won't show up to training camp.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, linebacker Roquan Smith will not participate in camp when veterans report Tuesday. The 25-year-old will become a free agent next offseason, but the Bears have not made an extension offer he'd even "remotely consider."

Bears fans want to see the team lock down Smith as their defensive linchpin.

Following a 6-11 campaign, Chicago has already lost Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks this offseason. Fans don't have the stomach for more bad news.

Smith led the team with 163 tackles last season, nearly doubling the tally of runner-up Alec Ogletree (87). He also returned his lone interception for a touchdown while recording three sacks and eight quarterback pressures.

The rising star will make $9.7 million on the fifth-year option this season before his rookie contract expires. Losing Smith would be a crushing blow for an organization with an already bleak outlook entering the 2022 campaign.

A potential holdout would create a big headache for first-year head coach Matt Eberflus. It's unclear how long Smith is willing to sit out if he doesn't get a new deal.