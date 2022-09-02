Bears Top Executive Reportedly Retiring After 2022 Season

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen resting on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears will undergo a major transition next offseason.

Top Chicago Bears executive Ted Phillips, the team's president/CEO, is retiring at the end of the 2022-23 season, according to Dan Pompei of The Athletic.

A significant development in Chicago, to say the least. Phillips has been the Bears' CEO for 23 years. He's been a member of the front office for 39 years. Now, he's calling it a career. The 2022-23 season will be his last.

“When COVID came, it changed a lot of dynamics and gave me some time to reflect on my life, my work life,” Phillips said in an exclusive interview with The Athletic. “I came to the conclusion that, my gosh, almost 40 years is a long time. It’s time to hand over the baton and give myself the gift of time. You know how this business can be, a lot of hours and time away from family. I just turned 65 years old. I feel good. My health is good. I felt it was time to slow down and do whatever I want to do.”

Phillips' successor will have the entire fan-base's attention. The Bears have been a mess over the last decade or so. A change of leadership is probably long overdue at this point.

The Bears begin the 2022 season on Sept. 11 against the San Francisco 49ers.