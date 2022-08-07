Bears Wide Receiver Appears To Have Suffered Severe Injury

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears are reportedly dealing with a significant injury at wide receiver.

Chicago wide receiver N'Keal Harry reportedly suffered an injury that is believed to be severe.

Harry is with the Bears after a frustrating couple of seasons in New England.

"Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry suffered an ankle injury that appears severe but is awaiting further evaluation and hoping for the best, per source. Got hurt Saturday. Traded from New England, Harry was working on fresh start in Chicago," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.

Hopefully it's not as severe as initially believed.

The Bears were hoping for Harry to break out in Chicago this season.