Bears Wide Receiver Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen resting on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Already light on wide receivers, the Chicago Bears lost a veteran signing for the entire season.

On Sunday morning, the team placed David Moore on the injured reserve. They filled his vacated roster spot by signing fullback Jake Bargas.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said Moore would be "out for a bit" after leaving practice on Aug. 9 with a lower leg injury. The 27-year-old will now miss the 2022 season.

Moore spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, where he caught 78 of 134 targets for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns. However, he didn't log a single catch in two games with the Denver Broncos and one game with the Green Bay Packers last season.

While the former seventh-round pick wasn't a lock to make Chicago's 53-man roster, his injury hurts an already depleted offense.

N'Keal Harry suffered a high-ankle sprain shortly after joining the Bears. He's not expected back until October after undergoing tightrope surgery earlier this month.

Fellow wide receiver Byron Pringle hasn't played this preseason because of a quad injury, and running back Khalil Herbert got carted off the field during Saturday's practice.

After losing Allen Robinson in free agency, the Bears will turn to Darnell Mooney to lead their wide receivers. If Pringle isn't ready to start the season, Equanimeous St. Brown and rookie Velus Jones Jr. could see significant playing time alongside second-year quarterback Justin Fields.