Look: NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Sideline Video

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 29: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on from the bench during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 29, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Attention, Patriots players: do not try to give Bill Belichick the ball in celebration.

Patriots rookie Brendan Schooler tried to give his head coach the ball following his fumble recovery late in Sunday afternoon's game.

Belichick wasn't having it, though.

"Rookie Brendan Schooler tries to give Belichick his fumble recovery. Belichick wasn’t having it," Ben Volin tweeted.

The rookie will probably be hearing it postgame, even though the Patriots won.

"This is hilarious," one fan wrote.

"Bill being humble is the funniest thing," another fan added.

"Looks like Bill’s personal security stepped in," another fan joked on social media.

"Seemed like schooler was trying to hand BB the ball that may have sealed the game for his record tying victory. Belichick probably thinking “games not over yet”. Just two football dudes," one fan added.

The Patriots beat the Browns, 38-15, on Sunday afternoon.