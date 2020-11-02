Ben DiNucci Sums Up His First Start With The Cowboys

Nobody was expecting starting quarterback numbers from the Cowboys third-stringer, but rookie Ben DiNucci certainly left a lot to be desired after suiting up in his first NFL start.

Dallas continued its three game skid on Sunday night, dropping another game to the division rival Eagles, 23-9. Despite a season plagued with injury and a 2-5 record, the Cowboys had a chance to take the lead in the NFC East with a win over Philadelphia. Their record now sits at 2-6 as they fall into third place in the historically weak division.

DiNucci needed to outplay expectations on Sunday if the Cowboys wanted a chance. Unfortunately for Dallas fans, he hardly looked serviceable.

The rookie out of James Madison completed barely over 50% of his passes for a lackluster 180 yards and zero touchdowns. More notably though, Andy Dalton’s replacement struggled to hold on to the ball, fumbling it twice in key moments.

DiNucci acknowledged his mistakes in a postgame interview. ESPN insider Todd Archer reported the rookie’s comments on Twitter early Monday morning.

“We had a few good drives, got past the 50 and then one thing or another stalled us out,” DiNucci said. “I had two fumbles, had some penalties, some presnap penalties. That stuff is on me. I’ve got to clean that up. This NFL thing, it’s hard. These teams are good. It’s a battle every single week.”

Dalton will most likely make his return to the field next Sunday against the 7-0 Steelers. The Cowboys will need a show-stopping performance from the former Bengals QB coming out of concussion protocol if they want to stand a chance against Pittsburg.

If one good thing came out of DiNucci’s first game, it could be a new catchphrase for Dallas this season: “This NFL thing, it’s hard.”