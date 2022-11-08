Ben McAdoo Makes His Opinion On Baker Mayfield Clear

FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 19: Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo in warm up before an NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers on August 19, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers plan to return to PJ Walker despite benching him for Baker Mayfield on Sunday.

After replacing Walker in Week 9's 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Mayfield completed 14 of 20 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Although the former No. 1 pick played well in the second half of a blowout, he still has a ghastly 16.9 QBR this season.

During Tuesday's press conference (h/t Pro Football Talk), a reporter asked Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo to explain why Mayfield has failed to succeed this season. McAdoo disagreed with the assessment.

"Baker has not failed. Baker got injured... . I think Baker's a tremendous leader for us," McAdoo said. "He had moments of playing well before the injury. He had a rough game the game he got injured, but that doesn't mean it's a failure."

McAdoo also praised Mayfield for a "tremendous job" off the bench Sunday. The 27-year-old hadn't played since suffering an ankle injury in Week 5

"Those are tough situations to come into for a backup, but he steadied the offense, did a nice job," McAdoo said.

Following two commendable games, Walker had a nightmare performance at Cincinnati. The former XFL star completed three of 10 passes for nine yards while also throwing two interceptions.

Interim coach Steve Wilks will nevertheless turn back to Walker for a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. If Walker doesn't play much better than he did Sunday, Mayfield could come off the bench again.