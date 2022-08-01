Ben Roethlisberger Is Trending Following The Deshaun Watson News

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines during the third quarter in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Following the six-game suspension ruling for Deshaun Watson, NFL fans and reporters are bringing up past punishment decisions.

Among them: Ben Roethlisberger.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback faced sexual assault allegations in 2009. He was suspended for the first four games of the season.

Of course, not everything is an apples to apples comparison. However, it's fair to question the severity of Watson's punishment.

Watson is set to miss the first six games of the 2022 season, barring an appeal to the punishment by commissioner Roger Goodell.