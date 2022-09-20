Ben Roethlisberger Not Happy With Steelers Fans On Sunday

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines during the third quarter in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Mitch Trubisky has not endeared himself to Pittsburgh Steelers fans thus far.

The team's new starting quarterback had another lackluster outing Sunday, going 21-of-33 for 168 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception in a 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots. Disgruntled fans booed Trusbisky in his first home game with the team while chanting for rookie Kenny Pickett.

On his Footbahlin podcast, via The Athletic's Mark Kaboly, former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he considered the crowd's reaction unjustified.

"I don't think it is fair that it happened to Mitch because I wouldn't blame Mitch for the performance," Roethlisberger said, "I don't think that he deserved the fans getting on him. I hate it for Mitch because I don't think it's fair."

Per Tim Benz of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Big Ben implored fans to "give the man a chance" before turning on Trubisky.

However, he also urged his old team to take a less conservative approach on offense.

"Go down the field. Take some shots down the field," Roethlisberger said. "Whether that’s the play-calling, whether that’s Mitchell not throwing if it was called, I don’t know. But I just kept sitting there like, ‘Come on. You’ve got to back a defense up.’ … Every once in a while, take one shot. We are missing the explosive plays right now."

Trubisky averaged 5.1 yards pass in each of his two starts with the Steelers. A 23-yard strike to rookie George Pickens represented the offense's biggest play in Week 2.

Per ESPN's Brooke Pryor, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he will "exercise appropriate patience" with Trubisky and his offense. The team continues to support the former Bears quarterback, but calls for Pickett could grow too loud to ignore if Trubisky doesn't improve.

Pittsburgh will go on the road to face the Cleveland Browns in a battle of 1-1 AFC North teams on Thursday night.