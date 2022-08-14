Ben Roethlisberger On Steelers Debut: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines during the third quarter in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Ben Roethlisberger might be retired, but the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is still keeping a close eye on his old team.

Saturday night, the Steelers made their preseason debut, taking on the Seattle Seahawks. Pittsburgh topped Seattle, 32-25.

Big Ben was impressed.

"Great showing by the @steelers tonight! All 3 QBs looking good! Well done guys, fun to watch! -- Ben," he wrote.

Fans enjoyed hearing from Big Ben.

"I’m not crying you’re crying ! We miss you Ben ! You are a class act," one fan wrote.

"Big Ben happy with tonight’s performance," another fan added.

"Big Ben used to have a signature on his text messages you can tell," another fan joked.

"Lol he's itching to for them to need him again lol," one fan added.

That's a pretty big stretch by the NFL, but Steelers fans are excited by Kenny Pickett.