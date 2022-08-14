Ben Roethlisberger On Steelers Debut: NFL World Reacts
Ben Roethlisberger might be retired, but the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is still keeping a close eye on his old team.
Saturday night, the Steelers made their preseason debut, taking on the Seattle Seahawks. Pittsburgh topped Seattle, 32-25.
Big Ben was impressed.
"Great showing by the @steelers tonight! All 3 QBs looking good! Well done guys, fun to watch! -- Ben," he wrote.
Fans enjoyed hearing from Big Ben.
"I’m not crying you’re crying ! We miss you Ben ! You are a class act," one fan wrote.
"Big Ben happy with tonight’s performance," another fan added.
"Big Ben used to have a signature on his text messages you can tell," another fan joked.
"Lol he's itching to for them to need him again lol," one fan added.
That's a pretty big stretch by the NFL, but Steelers fans are excited by Kenny Pickett.