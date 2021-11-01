Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Postgame Message To Myles Garrett

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had a funny postgame message for Myles Garrett on Sunday afternoon.

The Steelers beat the Browns, 15-10, on Sunday afternoon, sending Cleveland into last place in the AFC North division.

Garrett and the Browns’ defense were not to blame, as Cleveland’s offense struggled to put up points. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski admitted postgame that you should win when your defense allows just 15 points.

Still, Big Ben had some fun with Garrett following the contest. He brought up Garrett’s “quarterback graveyard” Halloween decorations.

“He can keep the tombstone in his yard (listing QBs he’s sacked), I’ll take the win,” Big Ben told Garrett.

That was a playful comment, but Roethlisberger was mostly extremely complimentary of Garrett and his performance. He said the Browns’ pass rusher is an incredibly “special” player.

Well played, Ben.

The Steelers and the Browns are scheduled to meet again later this season.

Pittsburgh is set to host Cleveland on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 8:15 p.m. E.T.