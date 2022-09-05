Ben Roethlisberger Reveals Who Steelers Should Start At Quarterback

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines during the third quarter in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger has revealed who he thinks the team should start at quarterback.

Mike Tomlin has yet to announce his pick for starting quarterback for Week 1.

The Steelers are believed to be considering Mitch Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett.

Roethlisberger would go with Trubisky.

“He hasn’t done anything to lose the job. He’s played well enough as the starter."

While Tomlin has yet to announce a decision, it would be very surprising if someone other than Trubisky landed the Week 1 starting job.

We should find out soon.