Ben Roethlisberger Starting A Podcast: NFL World Reacts

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers enters the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Ben Roethlisberger has a new gig in football.

The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback announced over the weekend that he's launching a new podcast.

The podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, is out now.

"After years of sampling unique beers & talking football w/friends, we’ve made it a show! Prepare for uneducated craft beer reviews, over-educated football insight & a list of special guests that won't disappoint!" his Twitter account announced.

Fans are excited.

"Called this," one fan tweeted.

"I’m here for every single second Benjamin," another fan wrote.

"I didn't think it was real the first time, but they tweeted it again... so I think it is?" one surprised fan wrote.

Big Ben already made some big declarations on his first episode.

Will you be listening?