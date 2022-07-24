Ben Roethlisberger Thinks He Could Still Play: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 19: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) points while looking at the the bench during the game on September 19, 2021 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ben Roethlisberger is retired, right?

Officially, yes, the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is retired from playing professional football.

However, that does not mean that Big Ben believes he can no longer play the game. Ahead of training camp, the future Hall of Fame quarterback said he believes he could still play if he had to.

Steelers fans aren't surprised, though many would be stunned if an actual comeback took place.

"Just enjoy retirement my guy," one fan wrote.

"He's so far OVER the hill, he can't SEE the top of the HILL anymore," another fan wrote.

"Please bring him back. I’d love two easy W," one fan added.

The Steelers are expected to go with Mitch Trubisky at quarterback to start the 2022 season, with rookie Kenny Pickett waiting for his opportunity.