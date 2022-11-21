Bengals Announce Encouraging Injury Update On Ja'Marr Chase

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - AUGUST 20: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs onto the field before the NFL preseason game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on August 20, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Ja'Marr Chase is reportedly progressing toward his return.

The star Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver has missed the last three games with a hip injury. While he may not play Sunday, head coach Zac Taylor said Chase will return to practice this week.

"Everything has been positive up to this point, which we hoped it would be," Taylor told reporters Monday, per ESPN's Ben Baby.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Chase is off crutches and has a chance to play in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans.

The 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year began his sophomore season with 605 receiving yards and six touchdowns through six games. He hit at least 130 yards with two scores in back-to-back games before getting injured.

The Bengals scored 79 points in their last two victories without Chase, but Joe Burrow's offense will still eagerly welcome back the 22-year-old. At 6-4, they're in a tight AFC playoff race with a grueling late-season slate.

According to ESPN's FPI, only the New England Patriots have a tougher remaining schedule. Along with facing the Pats, the Bengals have games against the Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens.

Chase could return to face a Titans team he burned for 109 yards in the divisional round or potentially wait a week and play a Kansas City squad he torched for 320 yards and four touchdowns in two wins last season.