Bengals Announce Joe Mixon’s Official Status For Browns Game

Bengals running back Joe Mixon suffered a foot injury on Sunday during the team’s Week 6 matchup with the Colts. The injury, which seemed minor at first, has proven to be more of an issue as the week progressed.

NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted earlier today that the running back has been ruled out for Week 7. Despite Mixon’s injury issues so far this season, this will be the first full game he’s missed in its entirety.

Mixon has had a decent start to the 2020 season. The former Oklahoma Sooner has rushed for 428 yards and three touchdowns in the first six games of the season, also throwing in 138 yards receiving and another TD.

Despite returning from the injury later on in Sunday’s game, the Bengals fell to Indianapolis 31-27 in their third one-possession loss of the season. As a high-value piece in Cincinnati’s offensive, Mixon will need to make a strong return soon if the Bengals want to turn this season around.

Bengals' RB Joe Mixon ruled out of Sunday's game vs. Browns. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2020

Cincinnati’s rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has looked promising for the Bengals so far this season, but he would certainly benefit from a running attack that could take some pressure of him. With backup running back Giovani Bernard providing very little output so far this year, the relief Burrow is looking for only comes when Mixon makes his return.

For now, it’s up in the air when Mixon will return. Coming back into the game after the injury against the Colts should be a glimmer of hope for Cincinnati fans though.

Mixon’s Bengals will take on the Cleveland Browns in a meaningful Week 7 AFC North matchup. With the Browns coming off a brutal blow-out loss to the Steelers in Week 6, maybe the Bengals can put up a good fight even without the help of their key running back.