Bengals DE Announces Retirement At 24: Fans React

This Saturday morning, a 24-year-old NFL player announced his retirement. That player is Bengals defensive lineman Wyatt Hubert.

The former Kansas State star was taken by the Bengals in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. However, injuries have become too big a burden on Hubert.

The 24-year-old has announced he's retiring to focus on healing from the brutality of the sport.

"Dear friends, family, and fans, After many conversations with my coaches, medical staff, agents, and family, I have decided to step away from the game of football and retire from the NFL," he said in a statement. "It has been a tough decision to make. The root cause of this decision is my physical health. Unfortunately I have dealt with many injuries that have taken a permanent toll on my game, body, and performance on the field. This decision has been difficult and humbling as I have been blessed to have made it to the NFL and be drafted by a great organization in the Cincinnati Bengals. Although the game of football is over, the things i've learned from football will be with me always-the values, morals, beliefs, and especially the friendships. I want to thank everybody who has helped me and who has been with me through my career. It's an experience that I will never forget. I wish nothing but the best to my coaches, staff, teammates, the Brown family, and Bengals Nation. WHODEY!"

A disappointing development for Hubert and the Bengals organization.

We wish Wyatt Hubert well in his recovery away from the game. Congratulations on a great football career.