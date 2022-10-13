Bengals Had 2 Notable Absences At Practice Thursday

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Two key members of the Cincinnati Bengals' offense remained sidelined Thursday.

Per the team's injury report, wide receiver Tee Higgins and offensive tackle Jonah Williams each missed practice for the second straight day.

Though an ankle injury limited him in practice last week, Higgins suited up for Sunday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. However, he aggravated the injury and left after 10 snaps without recording a catch.

Per The Athletic's Jay Morrison, Higgins said at the start of the week that the team "just played it safe" by removing him, and he felt confident he wouldn't miss any more time. Yet that outlook has seemingly worsened now that he's yet to practice.

Williams dislocated his kneecap on Sunday night and said earlier in the week that he'll try to play Sunday. He's started all but one game -- an inconsequential Week 18 loss with the AFC North already clinched -- since the start of last season.

Losing Higgins and Williams wouldn't make life easy for Joe Burrow, who has gotten sacked 19 times this season. He averaged just 6.2 yards per pass attempt against Baltimore without one of his star receivers.

The Bengals will face the New Orleans Saints this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.