Bengals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Ja'Marr Chase

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 17: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals during warm ups before a game against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Ford Field on October 17, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting hot heading into December and help is on the way.

Cincinnati has been without star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase for the past couple of games.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, help is on the way.

Chase will make his return to the field this weekend, according to the NFL Network insider.

"The #Bengals have won three in a row and reinforcements are on the way. Source says the plan is for star WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) to return this week. He was close last week and is expected to go this week vs. the #Chiefs," he reports.

The Bengals are set to take on the Chiefs in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday.

It should be a fun one with Chase back on the field for Joe Burrow's team.