Bengals Lineman Uses 1-Word To Describe Joe Burrow’s Mobility

Cincinnati’s rising star quarterback Joe Burrow had another strong outing on Sunday.

The former LSU Tiger threw for 249 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Bengals’ 31-20 win over the AFC-South-leading Titans.

Burrow’s teammates have taken notice of the young quarterback’s skill, especially in his ability to escape defensive pressure.

Third-year Cincinnati lineman Billy Price had this to say about Burrow following the Bengals win on Sunday:

“He’s Houdini back there.”

Price’s description was quite accurate on Sunday as Burrow was able to completely avoid the Titans pass rush. The QB was sacked zero times against a strong Tennessee defense.

Burrow has a level of game awareness and comfort that’s rarely seen from rookie quarterbacks in the NFL. The Bengals QB is on pace to break multiple NFL rookie records, including the rookie record for most passing yards in a season set by Andrew Luck in 2012. Burrow has 2,023 passing yards through eight games and the record currently sits at 4,374 yards.

Sunday’s game was a huge bounce-back win for the Bengals after dropping three losses in a row prior to this week. After this much-needed win, Cincinnati now moves to 2-5-1 on the season, still last in the AFC North.

Burrow and the Bengals have another tough matchup coming up next week as they take on the 7-0 Steelers in Pittsburg.