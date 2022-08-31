Bengals Make Decision On Randy Moss' Son, Thaddeus

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 14: Thaddeus Moss #81 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs after the catch during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals are bringing back Thaddeus Moss.

On Tuesday, the defending AFC champions released the tight end, and son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, when cutting their roster down to 53 players.

The following day, the Bengals signed Moss and 12 other players to their practice squad.

Cincinnati's other practice-squad additions include quarterback Jake Browning and wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II. The team has three empty spots remaining.

Moss has yet to register an NFL catch since joining the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2020. He caught four touchdowns from Joe Burrow on a Tigers squad that won the national title following an undefeated 2019 season.

Moss' most memorable play of the preseason occurred when injuring New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux on a cut block. While the hit drew some consternation, it was ultimately legal.

Tight ends Hayden Hurst, Drew Sample, and Mitchell Wilcox made Cincinnati's 53-man roster, and the Bengals claimed Devin Asiasi off waivers on Wednesday.